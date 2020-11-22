Aperio Group LLC Purchases 83,285 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,398,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,285 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.10% of CEMEX worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,924,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,022,000 after purchasing an additional 29,334,354 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 1,117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 15,821,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,002,000 after purchasing an additional 14,521,629 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,803,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,120,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,057,000 after purchasing an additional 607,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,680,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

CX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on CEMEX from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. HSBC raised CEMEX from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on CEMEX in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on CEMEX from $3.70 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.42.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($1.05). CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

