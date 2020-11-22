Aperio Group LLC Raises Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Insulet by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 168.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter valued at about $91,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Insulet from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $265.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.31. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $269.42. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 947.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total transaction of $751,675.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $3,508,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,198.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,415 shares of company stock valued at $5,160,326 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

