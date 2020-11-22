Aperio Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,252.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 139,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after buying an additional 129,525 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,470,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 303.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 227,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after buying an additional 171,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $48.69. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th were issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

