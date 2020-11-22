Aperio Group LLC Reduces Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,039 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 918,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after buying an additional 215,381 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,611,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,126,000 after buying an additional 3,263,370 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 655.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 161,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 140,486 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 454.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 167,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 137,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,791,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,123,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HST opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 23.29 and a quick ratio of 23.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms.

