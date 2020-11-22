Aperio Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.08% of Sealed Air worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2,822.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

In related news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $369,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,694,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,294,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,384.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,728 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,878 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

Shares of SEE opened at $45.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $45.59.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.