Aperio Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in The Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in The Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Toro by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $163,811.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,220.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 8,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $673,825.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,145 shares of company stock valued at $8,783,617. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of TTC opened at $89.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.61 and a 200-day moving average of $75.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $90.18.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.58 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

