Aperio Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,701 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3,061.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 609.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

NYSE:SU opened at $15.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.1606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

