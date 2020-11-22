Aperio Group LLC Sells 1,089 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 8.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,549,000 after acquiring an additional 326,846 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Graco during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Graco by 20.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Graco by 3.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Michael B. Yongue bought a new stake in Graco during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $3,660,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,762,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $355,838.70. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,072 shares of company stock worth $16,462,409. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco stock opened at $68.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.65 and its 200 day moving average is $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $69.91.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.17 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Graco’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

