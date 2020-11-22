Aperio Group LLC Sells 2,280 Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Erie Indemnity worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 2.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 12.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

NASDAQ ERIE opened at $241.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.68 and a 200-day moving average of $204.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Erie Indemnity has a 1-year low of $130.20 and a 1-year high of $247.98.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ERIE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Erie Indemnity in a report on Friday, July 31st.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.