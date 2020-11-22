Aperio Group LLC Sells 3,457 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 47.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5,720.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth about $258,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $131.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.45. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

