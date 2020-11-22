Aperio Group LLC Sells 4,854 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.41% of Weis Markets worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Weis Markets in the first quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Weis Markets in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Weis Markets by 21.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Weis Markets in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Weis Markets in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMK opened at $48.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.75. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $59.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

