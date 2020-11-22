Aperio Group LLC Sells 5,937 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.14% of Janus Henderson Group worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth about $18,873,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,491,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,722,000 after purchasing an additional 424,395 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,658,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,247,000 after purchasing an additional 342,542 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 95.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,627,000 after purchasing an additional 314,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth about $6,773,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.35.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.63 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.