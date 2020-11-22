Aperio Group LLC Sells 619 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,768 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Expedia Group by 802.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Expedia Group by 804.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 615 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.88.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $119.90 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $130.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.59.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.76 EPS for the current year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.