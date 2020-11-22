Aperio Group LLC Sells 73,235 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Aperio Group LLC cut its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 618,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,235 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of SBS stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

