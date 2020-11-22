Aperio Group LLC Trims Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.13% of ManpowerGroup worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

NYSE MAN opened at $86.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15, a PEG ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.50. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

