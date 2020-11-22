Aperio Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,873 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

XRAY stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.78, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Guggenheim raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

