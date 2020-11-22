Aperio Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,373 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 218.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 47,402 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 1,696.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 10.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.66.

Ecopetrol stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.84.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.