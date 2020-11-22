Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,831 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,263 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after buying an additional 6,028,231 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Applied Materials by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,060 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,627 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,872 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,635 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 350.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,916,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Applied Materials by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,732,520 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Shares of AMAT opened at $76.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $78.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

