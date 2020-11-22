Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Short Interest Up 17.1% in October

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the October 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

NASDAQ APLT opened at $19.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average is $29.72. Applied Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $57.39.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.31). On average, research analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 13,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $317,083.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,006.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $602,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,260.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,669 shares of company stock worth $940,590. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 41.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 55,212 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,892,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

