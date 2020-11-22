ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Short Interest Update

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,176,900 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the October 15th total of 4,925,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 138.3 days.

AETUF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on ARC Resources from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ARC Resources from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ARC Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.19.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $4.68 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.