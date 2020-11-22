ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Short Interest Update

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

OTCMKTS AMSIY opened at $0.01 on Friday. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

ArcelorMittal South Africa Company Profile

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, and Coke and Chemicals segments. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, hot and cold rolled coils, galvanized coils, color coils, electrogalvanized coils, and tinplate coils.

