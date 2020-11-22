Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) versus Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Critical Survey

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) and Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Medical REIT has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ares Commercial Real Estate and Global Medical REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 1 4 0 2.80 Global Medical REIT 0 0 6 0 3.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus price target of $11.60, suggesting a potential upside of 4.69%. Global Medical REIT has a consensus price target of $14.58, suggesting a potential upside of 4.92%. Given Global Medical REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than Ares Commercial Real Estate.

Dividends

Ares Commercial Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays out 98.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Medical REIT pays out 106.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ares Commercial Real Estate has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ares Commercial Real Estate is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Global Medical REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate 17.03% 8.92% 2.07% Global Medical REIT -6.11% -1.46% -0.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Global Medical REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate $114.78 million 3.23 $36.99 million $1.34 8.27 Global Medical REIT $70.73 million 9.47 $9.23 million $0.75 18.53

Ares Commercial Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT. Ares Commercial Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate beats Global Medical REIT on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Ares Commercial Real Estate Management LLC operates as the manager of the company. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc. is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

