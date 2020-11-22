Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Argo Group International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 18th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Argo Group International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ARGO. BidaskClub upgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Compass Point lowered Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Sidoti started coverage on Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Argo Group International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

NASDAQ:ARGO opened at $40.21 on Friday. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $70.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average is $34.79.

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Argo Group International by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

