Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARLUF opened at $25.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71. Aristocrat Leisure has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $25.35.

Get Aristocrat Leisure alerts:

Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and digital social games, as well as social Web and mobile gaming services.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.