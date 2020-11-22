Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Down 18.6% in October

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the October 15th total of 19,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ark Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ark Restaurants stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 1.37% of Ark Restaurants worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARKR opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 million, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.03.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 28, 2019, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 3 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

