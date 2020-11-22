Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Short Interest Down 22.0% in October

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the October 15th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $938,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 29.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Arrow Financial by 27.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Arrow Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $30.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $467.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.63. Arrow Financial has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average of $27.91.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 26.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

