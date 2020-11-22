Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

NYSE:ASB opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.77 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Associated Banc by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the second quarter worth about $1,961,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 4.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 15.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

