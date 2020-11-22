Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Assurant worth $28,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Assurant by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Assurant by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 408,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,187,000 after acquiring an additional 57,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Assurant by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $133.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $142.61. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Assurant’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

In other Assurant news, Director J Braxton Carter II acquired 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

