Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Short Interest Down 20.4% in October

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 454,800 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the October 15th total of 571,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,821,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Astec Industries by 7.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 914,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,339,000 after purchasing an additional 60,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Astec Industries by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,306,000 after purchasing an additional 54,194 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 329,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 346,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 101,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASTE shares. BidaskClub lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $63.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 95.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.06.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.99 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

