AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. AstraZeneca reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AstraZeneca.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of AZN opened at $55.30 on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.78. The company has a market cap of $145.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

