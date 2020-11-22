ATB Capital Raises Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) Price Target to C$4.00

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) had its target price hoisted by ATB Capital from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

SCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of TSE:SCL opened at C$3.10 on Thursday. Shawcor Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$13.23. The company has a market cap of $218.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.55.

About Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

