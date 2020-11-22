Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Receives $26.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Athenex in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,800,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $19,800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 10,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,139,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,230,339.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,036,941 shares of company stock worth $22,465,436 in the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNX. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 17.3% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 13,532,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 345.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 873,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 677,422 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,382,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,474,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 23.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 125,934 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATNX stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.88. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

