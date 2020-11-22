Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) versus Millennium Cell (OTCMKTS:MCELQ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) and Millennium Cell (OTCMKTS:MCELQ) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Atkore International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Atkore International Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Millennium Cell shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atkore International Group and Millennium Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore International Group 8.05% 51.23% 9.73% Millennium Cell N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Atkore International Group and Millennium Cell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore International Group 0 3 0 0 2.00 Millennium Cell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atkore International Group presently has a consensus price target of $30.67, suggesting a potential downside of 9.80%. Given Atkore International Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Atkore International Group is more favorable than Millennium Cell.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atkore International Group and Millennium Cell’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore International Group $1.92 billion 0.84 $139.05 million N/A N/A Millennium Cell N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Atkore International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Millennium Cell.

Volatility & Risk

Atkore International Group has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Millennium Cell has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atkore International Group beats Millennium Cell on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc. manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings. It also provides MP&S products comprising metal framing and fittings, mechanical pipes, and barbed tapes, as well as construction services related to design, fabrication and installation, modular support structures, and fall protection. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, and Calpipe brands, as well as other sub-brands. It serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

About Millennium Cell

Millennium Cell, Inc., a development stage company, develops hydrogen batteries for use primarily in portable electronic devices for the military, medical, industrial, and consumer markets. The hydrogen batteries comprise a fuel cell and hydrogen storage technology. The fuel blends used in the hydrogen battery technology include combination of water, sodium borohydride, and other chemicals. The hydrogen produced by its hydrogen fuel cartridge technology is converted into electricity by a fuel cell. The company develops the technology in partnership with corporate and government entities. It also licenses its hydrogen cartridge technology and designs to companies, which develop fuel cell systems. Millennium Cell has a strategic relationship with The Dow Chemical Company for the commercialization of its hydrogen battery technology in the military and consumer electronics markets, as well as has a joint development and licensing agreement with Horizon Fuel Cells Plc. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Eatontown, New Jersey. Millennium Cell Inc. is in liquidation.

