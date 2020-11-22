Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after acquiring an additional 77,585 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 428.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $3,636,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.05. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.38. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $809.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAWW. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $372,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 638 shares in the company, valued at $39,568.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $778,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 153,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,177,148.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,740 shares of company stock worth $5,692,103 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

