Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Atlas from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of Atlas stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Atlas has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlas will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is 64.10%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

