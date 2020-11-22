Atlassian Co. Plc Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Atlassian in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Kurtz now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Atlassian’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.13 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $208.43 on Friday. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $110.01 and a 52-week high of $216.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.74, a PEG ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Atlassian by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

