AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Short Interest Up 18.4% in October

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 294,900 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the October 15th total of 249,100 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 127,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEYE. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,941,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 2nd quarter worth about $917,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 3rd quarter worth about $729,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. 4.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEYE shares. ValuEngine raised AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on AudioEye from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

AEYE stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $172.34 million, a PE ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 2.35. AudioEye has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.21. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 233.53% and a negative net margin of 30.03%. Research analysts predict that AudioEye will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

