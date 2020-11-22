Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Shares Up 11%

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY)’s stock price was up 11% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.75 and last traded at $39.75. Approximately 772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 286% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.80.

AIAGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.70.

Aurubis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIAGY)

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

