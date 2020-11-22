Autodesk (ADSK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 24th. Analysts expect Autodesk to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Autodesk to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $254.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.12. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $276.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of 156.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.13.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total value of $52,901.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.