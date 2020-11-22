Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Director Sells $1,563,000.00 in Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Director Marion R. Foote sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 517,596 shares in the company, valued at $80,900,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE AVLR opened at $168.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.72 and a beta of 0.72. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVLR. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Avalara in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara during the third quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

