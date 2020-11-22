Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) versus Wegener (OTCMKTS:WGNR) Head to Head Contrast

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) and Wegener (OTCMKTS:WGNR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Aviat Networks and Wegener’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aviat Networks 2.49% 17.47% 6.83% Wegener N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Aviat Networks has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wegener has a beta of -1.23, indicating that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aviat Networks and Wegener’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aviat Networks $238.64 million 0.70 $260,000.00 $1.51 20.13 Wegener N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aviat Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Wegener.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aviat Networks and Wegener, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aviat Networks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wegener 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aviat Networks presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.18%. Given Aviat Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aviat Networks is more favorable than Wegener.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.3% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of Wegener shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aviat Networks beats Wegener on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. The company also offers software tools and applications to enable deployment, monitoring, network management, and optimization of its systems, as well as to automate network design and procurement; and sources, supplies, and supports third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network. In addition, it provides a suite of professional services, including planning, deployment, operation, optimization, and maintenance of customers' networks. The company serves mobile and fixed telecommunications network operators, and broadband and internet service providers and network operators; federal, state, and local government agencies; and transportation, energy, and utility companies, as well as public safety agencies and broadcast network operators. It markets its products through a direct sales, service, and support organization, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and system integrators; indirectly through dealers, resellers, and sales representatives; and through online. The company was formerly known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Aviat Networks, Inc. in January 2010. Aviat Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Wegener Company Profile

Wegener Corporation, through its subsidiary, Wegener Communications, Inc., designs, manufactures, and distributes satellite communications electronics equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers iPump media servers, which receives and stores television, radio, and other digital files from broadcast, cable, and business network operations; Compel Network Control and Compel Conditional Access for dynamic command, monitoring, and addressing multi-site video, audio, and data networks; and Nielsen Media Research products, such as NAVE IIc and SpoTTrac encoders, which are used to encode Nielsen Media Research identification tags into media for Nielsen program ratings, as well as MediaPlan network control and content management products, which provides digital asset management in an end-to-end multi-site environment. It also provides Unity satellite media receivers, including Unity 552 for private and business television networks; Unity 4600, a digital satellite receiver that is used primarily by program originators to distribute analog and digital programming; and Unity 202 audio receiver for business music providers. In addition, the company offers digital television digital stream processors for cable and telecom headends allowing them to integrate local off-air high definition broadcast television channels and digital programs, and insert them onto their networks; uplink equipment for video and audio distribution; and customized products. It serves business and private networks, broadcast television and program originators, and radio broadcasters through direct sales force, sales representatives, value added resellers, integrators, and independent distributors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia. Wegener Corporation is a subsidiary of Novra Technologies, Inc.

