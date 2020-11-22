Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,720 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $16,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Avista by 71.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the second quarter valued at about $569,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Avista by 14.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Avista by 345.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Avista by 44.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVA opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. Avista Co. has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin J. Christie sold 1,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $33,830.00. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 750 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $27,367.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,899.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $88,273 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

