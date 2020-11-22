Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Update

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 647,400 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the October 15th total of 798,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.3 days.

Shares of AXTLF opened at $0.40 on Friday. Axtel has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27.

Axtel Company Profile

Axtel, SAB. de C.V., an information and communications technology (ICT) company, offers ICT solutions for corporate, government, small businesses, and residential customers in Mexico. It engages in installing, operating and/or exploiting a public telecommunications network for the provision of services, such as conducting voice signals, sounds, data, Internet, texts and images, IT, and local, as well as domestic and international long-distance telephone and restricted television services.

