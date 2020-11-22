B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, 140166 upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.91.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $345.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.92, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $335.80 and its 200 day moving average is $318.73. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,465,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,017 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,656,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3,822.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 742,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,608,000 after purchasing an additional 723,387 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,633,566,000 after purchasing an additional 721,636 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,508,000 after purchasing an additional 579,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

