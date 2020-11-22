B. Riley Weighs in on Energy Recovery, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Energy Recovery in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. B. Riley also issued estimates for Energy Recovery’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ERII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.35. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $11.07.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 574.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $514,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

