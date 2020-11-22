Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.15 Per Share

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baidu in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $6.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.55. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Baidu’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

Shares of BIDU opened at $136.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baidu has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $151.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 48.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

