Baidu, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Baidu in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Baidu’s FY2021 earnings at $6.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $136.11 on Friday. Baidu has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $151.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FMR LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Baidu by 4.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,686,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,812,000 after buying an additional 103,366 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 22.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Baidu by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 659,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,014,000 after buying an additional 16,819 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

