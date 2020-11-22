Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Holdings Decreased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,779 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $1,080,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $8,170,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 15.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 66,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $2,299,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $3,781,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $417,303,808.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 71,275 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $1,006,403.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,795.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 84.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.