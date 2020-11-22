Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Stock Price Up 30.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)’s stock price rose 30.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $65.00. The company traded as high as $48.73 and last traded at $48.40. Approximately 1,573,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 543% from the average daily volume of 244,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Corporate insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.56 and a beta of 1.90.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $116.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

