Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 23.28%. On average, analysts expect Banco BBVA Argentina to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $631.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37. Banco BBVA Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31.

BBAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, HSBC raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (C&IB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

